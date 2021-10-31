LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,830 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.