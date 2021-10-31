LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,556 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.