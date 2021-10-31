Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

LOOP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

