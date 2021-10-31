LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.94 Million Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.