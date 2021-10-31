LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

