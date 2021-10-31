LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of BRKS opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

