LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,716,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Shares of LMAO opened at $9.99 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO).

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.