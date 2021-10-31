LMR Partners LLP Has $1.46 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $250.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

