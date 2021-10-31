LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,037,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,040,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

VERV opened at $46.39 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.