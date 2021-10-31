Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Limoneira by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limoneira by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 19,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

