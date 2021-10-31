Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMST. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

