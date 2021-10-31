Light Street Capital Managemen Purchases 451,113 Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NRDY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

