LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the September 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,287.0 days.

LifeWorks stock remained flat at $$25.75 during trading hours on Friday. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

