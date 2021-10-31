LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Up 8.3% Following Strong Earnings

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $155.66 and last traded at $152.89. 4,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.23.

The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 93.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

