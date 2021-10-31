LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.92. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingTree stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

