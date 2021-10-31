LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.18 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 359,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

