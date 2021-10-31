LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.260-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.90 million-$155.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.80 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29 to $0.34 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 359,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

