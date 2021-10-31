Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEG stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

