Legal & General Group Plc Sells 780 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

