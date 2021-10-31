Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 349 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

