Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

