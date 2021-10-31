Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,835 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

TSHA opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

