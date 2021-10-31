Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $133,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $107,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,733,325 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

