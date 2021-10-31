Legal & General Group Plc Acquires New Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 130.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million. On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

