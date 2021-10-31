Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$719.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.00. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$18.74.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

