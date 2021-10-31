Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

