Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LDSCY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

