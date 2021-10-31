Lamden Trading Up 262.2% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 262.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $68.37 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

