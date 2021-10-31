Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 30th total of 1,021,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLKKF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS LLKKF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.74. 1,401,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

