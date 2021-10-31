Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$28.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.80 billion-$15.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.22 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.00-28.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.82.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.02. The company had a trading volume of 670,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

