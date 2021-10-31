KUN (KUN) One Day Volume Tops $2,807.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. KUN has a market capitalization of $57,125.10 and approximately $2,807.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KUN has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $28.56 or 0.00047113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

