Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.20. 1,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

