Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in October

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMTUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of KMTUY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 60,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,489. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

