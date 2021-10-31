Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in October

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 1,203,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.