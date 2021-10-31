Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in October

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 1,203,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have commented on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
