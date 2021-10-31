KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $490.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $388.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

