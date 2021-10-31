KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $440.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

