KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KKR opened at $79.67 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

