Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 12946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $711.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.