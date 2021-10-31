Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $39.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.01 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.59 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KINS opened at $5.75 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

