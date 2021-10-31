keyTango Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. keyTango has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $47,600.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00231392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004317 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

