KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 574,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $164,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.8% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 73.1% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

