KeyCorp Increases Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $111.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Separately, Argus raised their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Integer has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.