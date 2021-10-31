Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60.

KDP traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 7,624,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.