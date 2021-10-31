Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Down 35.1% in October

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,012,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,638,000.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

