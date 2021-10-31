Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €330.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €280.74 ($330.28).

Shares of LIN opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €262.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €251.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion and a PE ratio of 51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a 52-week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52-week high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

