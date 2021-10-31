Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.36 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

