Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

