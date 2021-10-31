Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,234 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.