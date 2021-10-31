Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of L.B. Foster worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

