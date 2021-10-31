Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,627 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

